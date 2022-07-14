LOTR: Rings Of Power Show Posters Reveal 6 New Characters

Amazon Studios unveils 6 new characters for “The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power” with posters for the upcoming streaming. One of the most popular fantasy events returns this fall. For several decades, the Lord of the Rings universe has stood the test of time, as J. R.R. Tolkien’s books have come to life in several mediums. The main imprint of the franchise in history is associated with the films of Peter Jackson, who adapted the original novels “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” into a series of three-part films. Almost 20 years after the completion of the original series of films, 2022 will mark the return of The Lord of the Rings, but not to the big screen.

This time the franchise is coming to the big screen, as Amazon Studios is going to present the premiere of the film “The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power” this fall on the streaming service Prime Video. For Amazon drama, it’s been a long time since the studio first started developing it in 2017 when they acquired the TV rights for $250 million. As with Game of Thrones or Marvel Studios films, there were many secrets surrounding The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, as they gradually began to reveal the main cast of characters.

Less than 2 months before the big premiere of the movie “The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power” on Prime Video, Amazon Studios confirmed 6 more characters for the series. After several posters with the characters were published earlier this year, the official Amazon Twitter account “The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power” published six tweets of its own, in which the previously announced names of the characters were revealed. The following order (including the posters below) confirms that Cynthia Addai-Robinson is the Queen Regent Miriel, Leon Vadham — Kemen, Tristan Gravel – Farazon, Ema Horvath — Earien, Maxim Baldry — Isildur, Lloyd Owen — Elendil, respectively.

For fans who haven’t read the books but have watched the original films, one of these characters appeared in Jackson’s original Lord of the Rings films. Isildur appeared in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, where he was portrayed by Harry Sinclair in flashbacks, as well as in the prologue of the film. The characters from The Lord of the Rings books, who will receive their first film adaptation in The Rings of Power, will be the Queen Regent Miriel, Elendil and Farazon. So far, it seems that Erien and Kemen are the original creations for the series, which will take place during the Second Epoch.

Given the time period in which “The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power” is based, it makes sense for showrunners to use unknown characters from books that have never been in films. The reveal of the characters also serves as a reminder that the writers are adding original players to help expand the new universe. Since “The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power” reportedly has a 5-season commitment, it’s mind-boggling to see how many characters there will be in this show and who viewers will follow throughout the show. With Comic-Con taking place in San Diego next week and a panel confirmed for The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, more will likely be revealed about these characters and their storylines.