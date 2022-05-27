LOTR: Gollum — revealed all the details of the gameplay

The clock is approaching the second half of the year, and fans of “The Lord of the Rings” have something to rejoice about. In September, the new TV show “Rings of Power” and the new stealth action “The Lord of the Rings: Gollum” will be released at the same time. As the release date gets closer and closer, details about LOTR: Gollum are starting to emerge, giving fans a fuller idea of what to expect from Daedlic Entertainment’s latest project.

Despite the fact that there are many fan theories around The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, there are few officially confirmed details. However, fans can expect the title to be a stealth adventure that focuses on Gollum’s story before the first book of The Lord of the Rings – before he meets Frodo or Sam. However, despite the fact that the game is advertised as a stealth action, the gameplay details hint at what fans don’t expect from this genre.

Lord of the Rings: Gollum’s action will be centered around the Endurance scale

It remains to be seen what central role Gollum’s endurance streak will play, but it is already clear that this is a factor that players will have to keep in the spotlight during their journey through LOTR: Gollum. Like Talion from the Shadow of Mordor series, Gollum has a lot to climb. However, LOTR: Gollum will have an exhaustive endurance streak, meaning that players will have to plan their routes before committing to them. Theoretically, this limited stamina bar can play a key role in puzzles, and if the levels are properly designed with Gollum’s limitations in mind, it will make the gameplay of LOTR: Gollum challenging but interesting.

Although it has been confirmed that LOTR: Gollum will include covert attacks, as expected from the genre, Gollum is not a Solid Snake, and such encounters should be considered as a last resort. This is because enemies in LOTR: Gollum won’t be dispatched immediately and will make a lot of noise before falling, drawing attention to the area. Also, due to the aforementioned stamina scale, players will have to balance their stamina so that they can both attack and escape safely.

A detective mode will appear in Gollum, as in Arkham Asylum

As is quite typical for large stealth action games, LOTR: Gollum will have a kind of detective mode a la Arkham Asylum 2009. When entering Gollum Vision, Gollum will be able to highlight enemies, helping him avoid collisions or make a tactical attack on an unsuspecting enemy.

While in Gollum Vision, players will see useful hiding places where they can hide, as well as vaguely heading towards their current goal. Since there will be little interaction with the characters in LOTR: Gollum, Daedlic stated that she plans to rely on the internal dialogue between Smeagol and Gollum as a way of presenting useful information, and Gollum Vision helps even more to give the player a general feeling. direction.

Gollum has important decisions to make

Decision-making has been highlighted as an important aspect of LOTR: Gollum since its first announcement. Throughout the story, players will have to choose between Gollum’s split personality — the good-natured Smeagol or the domineering and ruthless Gollum. As the story progresses, players’ choices will influence how other characters interact with Gollum, as well as the ending of the story.

While decision-making is standard in role-playing games like Mass Effect, it’s a relatively unusual idea in stealth action games. It’s unclear how much of an impact the players’ choices will have on the actual gameplay, but at least it will offer players some degree of leeway over Gollum’s actions, which may help them empathize with the otherwise dissimilar protagonist.

Lord of the Rings: Gollum will have boss battles…

Daedlic confirmed that there will be boss meetings in LOTR: Gollum. Boss battles will take a less conventional form than players are used to, and will be more like a puzzle than a one-on-one battle. Let’s hope LOTR: Gollum takes notes from other games that have included unconventional boss fights, like Shadow of the Colossus, where the clash works mechanically like a puzzle, but feels like a physical clash.

There are no confirmed boss fights yet, but several characters, such as Thranduil, the Mouth of Sauron, and even Gandalf, should appear in LOTR: Gollum. While fans usually think of Gandalf and Thranduil as heroic characters, from Gollum’s point of view, they can be an interesting boss battle. The Mouth of Sauron, however, seems more or less a favorite to make up at least one boss-like encounter in LOTR: Gollum.

The release of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is scheduled for September 1 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, and for Switch — later.