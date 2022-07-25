LOTR: Explanation of the confusing moments of the Comic-Con Rings Of Power trailer

What happens to these confusing moments from Amazon’s “Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power SDCC 2022″ trailer? One of the most long-awaited (and most expensive) TV projects of all time has almost arrived. Making a deal with J.R.R. Tolkien’s Estate, Amazon’s search for its next Prime Video fantasy franchise ended in Middle-Earth when Jeff Bezos acquired the rights to the second-century film adaptation of The Lord of the Rings. a ring lying innocently in a cave and asking itself: “What’s the worst thing that can happen?”

The premiere is scheduled for September 2022. Rings of Power features familiar faces such as Galadriel, Elrond and Sauron, but they will mix elements from Tolkien’s lore (many of which are told in The Silmarillion) along with brand new stories created specifically for the screen. As a result, deciphering Amazon’s “Rings of Power” SDCC 2022 trailer is a thankless task, and browsing through the pages of Tolkien’s original text in search of reference material can still leave you feeling like a fool.

The Rings of Power SDCC 2022 trailer proudly showcases stunning visuals, a massive ensemble and attention to detail, but what about the mysteries waiting inside? From jokes to balrogs, we take apart the most confusing moments that stroke the beard.

Black Sword Rings of Power

In the Amazon trailer “The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power SDCC 2022” there are some curious shots of the hilt of a black sword, the broken blade is magically restored in a fiery dark fog. According to one of the popular theories, the black sword of the Ring of Power is a Gurtang — the legendary weapon of Turin Turambar, but broken in the First Era. Gurtang had magical properties, and a small child holding the hilt in the Rings of Power could be a distant descendant of the same house as Turin. Gurthang killed many of Morgoth’s evil beasts during the early wars of Middle-Earth, so when Sauron begins to stir in the Rings of Power, the dormant hilt may begin to respond in kind.

On the other hand, according to the mythology of the Lord of the Rings, Gurtang should be buried with its owner, and not languish around some village of people of the Second Epoch. In addition, there is a symbol on the handle, which later appears elsewhere in the SDCC trailer “Rings of Power”, engraved on an ice anvil. This ominous omen is more inclined to the fact that the black sword was forged for evil purposes, so the broken weapon may actually be the original creation of the Ring of Power, which belonged to Sauron or one of his most prominent followers.

What does Galadriel see in Palantir?

The Rings of Power unite Morfydd Clark’s Galadriel with Cynthia Addai-Robinson’s Tar-Miriel, apparently on the island of Numenor. Galadriel is invited to look into the palantir — one of the magical all-seeing balls that were memorably used by Saruman and Pippin in The Lord of the Rings. Then a rapid succession of images flashes through the SDCC 2022 trailer, but what scenes do they depict and what does this sequence mean for Galadriel?

The vision begins with a large-scale, fire-engulfed battle, but the overall plan gives few clues as to where and when this clash will take place. A close-up of the orc briefly appears in the frame before switching to the blond-haired character Will Fletcher, who many believe is Galadriel’s brother, Finrod. This frame could have occurred during the aforementioned fiery battle from the very beginning of Galadriel’s journey to palantir. This is followed by an image of floating corpses of elves, most likely revealing the First murder of relatives. Then the SDCC trailer for “Rings of Power” ends its palantir business with Galadriel standing solemnly by Finrod’s corpse, wounds inflicted by a wolf are visible on his left arm.

The palantir stones of the Lord of the Rings usually show events taking place elsewhere, rather than memories from the past. This means that the footage of the “Ring of Power” trailer may intentionally mislead viewers, and the montage actually consists of excerpts from other sources. Galadriel must see something else when her hand touches the palantir in the real show…

Who has a creepy hand with long fingers?

Among the many sinister figures featured in the SDCC “Rings of Power” trailer, a creepy Slenderman-style villain sneaks around chasing poor people. In fact, only a large hand with long sharp fingers is visible when the threat lurks under the floorboards and torments its prey, but who/what could it be?

The image coincides with the very first mention of Sauron in The Rings of Power, and while it’s not necessarily the safest bet, it’s possible that the finger man is some kind of ghostly apparition from the Dark Lord-not Sauron’s real physical body, but a manifestation of his will. maybe.