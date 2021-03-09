Lost Ollie: Netflix adds names to the cast of its new series

The Lost Ollie series, announced by Netflix a few months ago, added a few names to its main cast. Among them is that of Jonathan Groff, star of Mindhunter, who will serve as the voice of the title character. The plot is focused on the saga of a toy that ends up getting lost and wants to regain its way home.

Besides him, Mary J. Blige, Jake Johnson, Gina Rodriguez and Tim Blake Nelson will also be in the series with characters of great prominence. There is also the participation of young Kesler Talbot, who plays Billy, Ollie’s owner.

Inspired by the novel Ollie’s Odyssey, by renowned author and illustrator William Joyce, the hybrid series, which mixes computer graphics animation with free acting, will show viewers an adventure full of exciting moments aimed at the whole family.

There will be four episodes in all, each of them lasting approximately 45 minutes. The producer is Shannon Tindle, who is also an executive producer alongside director Peter Ramsey, Shawn Levy, Josh Barry, Lampton Enochs, Brandon Oldenburg and Emily Morris.

Lost Ollie: learn more about the cast and characters of the new Netflix series

Actor Jonathan Groff became well known in the voice acting field after playing the peasant Kristoff in Frozen: A Frozen Adventure, 2013. Thus, his casting as Ollie is no surprise, due to his great talent in that area.

The character is described as a handmade toy rabbit sewn from scraps and trinkets. Ollie has a pure spirit with a heart of gold and never spoils the chance to make friends. He’s been Billy’s best friend ever.