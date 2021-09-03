Lost Judgment Reveals Pre-Sale and DLC Content and Dates

Lost Judgment: Sega detailed today, September 3, what perks and extras players will have access to if they pre-order Lost Judgment special versions. The producer also spoke about the content and launch window for the game’s expansions.

You can check the news on the roadmap above. On September 24th is the launch of the game, but whoever pre-orders the game will be able to play from the 21st. Everyone who buys before the launch will have access to extra items that speed up the development of the character, as well as of packs of healing items and the like. But whoever buys the Digital Deluxe or Digital Ultimate version will also have access to the Detective Essentials Pack, shown in the image.

On October 26th the game receives its first expansion, which will offer a new bike, parts and race path. The pack also has other extra items and side activities, but it doesn’t expand the campaign with more story or anything like that.

It’s next year that players will have access to a proper expansion for the campaign. And anyone who’s been a fan since the first game will be happy to know that we’ll finally be able to play with Kaito! The content is called The Kaito Files and brings a new story, with the ex-Yakuza assistant as the protagonist. That’s approximately 10 more hours of additional content, according to the release.