Lost in Space: Season 3 Wins Teaser And Release Date On Netflix

Lost in Space: Netflix released, this Thursday (7th), a trailer for the 3rd season of Lost in Space (Lost in Space, in the original). In addition to the unpublished images, the season gained official release date: December 1, 2021.

This will be the final season of the production which is a remake of the ’60s classic. Showrunner Zack Estrin said the show will end because it has completed its “begin, middle, and end” cycle.

Check out the new teaser trailer below:

Estrin said the characters Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West and the others “deserve a break” as they spend each episode trying to survive. “Although this chapter of Lost in Space is drawing to a close, I’m excited to continue exploring new stories with my friends at Netflix and for all the amazing possibilities that lie ahead,” he argued over the end of the show.

Last season’s cast will include Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Maxwell Jenkins, Mina Sundwall, Taylor Russell, Ignacio Serricchio, Parker Posey and newcomer Russell Hornsby, who will play an undisclosed role.

“We are very excited to share more of the Robinson Family’s adventures and see their journey to what is sure to be an epic ending,” said Netflix Original Series Director Ted Biaselli.