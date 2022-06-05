Lost: How Desmond’s Story Changed after Mr. Eco Left

Desmond’s story in season 3 of “Stay Alive” was shaped by the unexpected departure of Mr. Eco from the ABC series. Joining the herd at the beginning of season 2, Mr. Eco (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) became a key player in the main characters’ efforts to survive on the island. His important role is partly the reason why it was such a huge shock when the series suddenly killed him.

Mr. Eco’s time on the island came to an end in season 3 of “Stay Alive”, when he became the first main character to die at the hands of a Smoke Monster. After chasing what looked like his brother’s ghost, Mr. Eco was brutally murdered by a ghost who turned out to be a mysterious Smoke Monster. Although the decision to kill the character was met with criticism, it has since been explained that writing him off already in the fifth episode of season 3 was not the decision of the show’s creative team. Instead, the actor himself wanted to leave the series. Akinnuoye-Agbaje has arranged with the showrunners for his character’s story to end at the beginning of the third season.

The comments that were made about Mr. Eco’s original plan show that his death led to significant changes in Desmond’s story. In the series, Desmond developed the ability to see the future. The gist of the story was that Desmond discovered that Charlie was destined to die. Desmond’s visions and his attempts to stop the inevitable turned into a slow-burning arc that lasted until the end of the season, when Charlie made the ultimate sacrifice in the season three finale. According to the co-creator of “Stay Alive” Damon Lindelof, this role should have gone to Mr. Eco, who already had a relationship with Charlie [via YouTube]. However, writing off Mr. Eco forced them to abandon their entire plan for him, as well as find another way to tell Charlie’s story in the third season. To this end, they decided to replace him with Desmond, which means that initially he was not going to participate in the ending of “Missing Charlie”. Charlie and Desmond’s “Not a Penny Boat” moment from the finale obviously wouldn’t have worked either.

Lindelof said that since Desmond was a “good” character, it made sense to pair him with Charlie and make him a regular on the series after Mr. Eco’s death. It’s not entirely clear what their intentions were for Desmond after his return in the season 2 finale, but Lindelof’s remarks show that they didn’t urge him to have visions of the future or try to sacrifice himself so that Charlie wouldn’t have to in the season 3 finale.

Since Desmond, played by Henry Ian Cusick, was turned into the main character as compensation for Mr. Eco’s departure from The Lost, it goes without saying that many of Desmond’s outstanding stories, including the “Constant” of season 4, would not have happened. if this change had not become necessary. So while it’s true that Akinnuoye-Agbaje’s decision to leave Stay Alive deprived the series of a beloved character who had a long and bright future with the series, there was a positive side to it that is worth mentioning. The loss of Mr. Eco’s motivation was the catalyst that turned Desmond into a major part of the show’s overarching story.