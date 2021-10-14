Lost: Evangeline Lilly Says She Hasn’t Watched The Last Few Seasons Of The Series

Lost is consolidated as one of the greatest productions in the universe of the series, even though it ended 11 years ago and divided a lot the fans’ opinions about its ending. Evangeline Lilly-actress who played Kate Austen-revealed recently that she hasn’t seen the last three seasons of the series.

The actress gained her first expression role in Lost and acted in the series for all six seasons, from 2004 to 2010. Since then, she has participated in other projects, one of the biggest being her participation in the films in the Cinematographic Universe of Marvel playing the character. The Vespa, partner of the Ant Man.

In a recent interview, Evangeline said her biggest sin with Lost was not watching the last three seasons of the show, which she justified as being “ashamed” to watch because it was her first acting job.

The series’ story follows a group of people who survived a plane crash and ended up on a desert island in place in the southern Pacific Ocean. There, they have to deal with the island’s secrets and the growing conflicts between them. The sci-fi elements mixed with the supernatural became more apparent as the series continued.

The series’ cast included the likes of Josh Holloway, Michael Emerson, Daniel Dae Kim, Matthew Fox, Jorge Garcia and Terry O’Quinn. It was created by Damon Lindelof, Jeffrey Leiber and J.J Abrams.