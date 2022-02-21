Lost Ark Will Not Increase The Capacity Of Central Europe Servers

Lost Ark: Smilegate and Amazon Studios state in a statement that it is not possible to add more servers due to the complexity of the systems. Lost Ark is the MMO of the moment, with all that that entails. Since its launch in the West, there have been many players who have had their ups and downs when it comes to accessing a game. The long lines have been the daily bread, an issue that has not yet been fixed. Through an official statement, the study has admitted that they will not expand the capacity of the servers in Europe. This is due to the complexity of the systems.

“We know that players are still experiencing long queues in Europe. The Central Europe region is full and unfortunately there is no way to increase the number of players per world” in this area, they explained in the statement. “Adding more servers is not possible due to the complexity of the systems that need to run at the same time.”

Data transfer to other servers? Not now

Another problem is that a server for Western Europe has been created, but currently it is not possible to transfer the progress to a new server. This means that only new players have the chance to enter that server without losing all their progress. “We have heard the request for functionality to transfer progress between servers and have carefully investigated the options.”

However, such an option “does not currently exist in Lost Ark.” The developers remind that “this service has just been launched in Korea” and that it requires maintenance to work. “It also doesn’t support cross-region functionality.” Therefore, “unfortunately, it is not a viable option for the western version at the moment”, although they point out that they will not “rest” until “all options” are exhausted.

Lost Ark is available on PC under the free-to-play model. The game will continue to evolve over time, as the developers continue to work on improving matchmaking as a top priority.