Lost Ark, Will It Come To Xbox, PlayStation Or Nintendo Switch Consoles In The Future?

Lost Ark: The successful MMORPG title from Smilegate and Amazon Games is sweeping PC, but will there be a console version soon? This is the official answer. Lost Ark is already a reality in Europe, Oceania, North America and Latin America. After becoming a mass phenomenon in Asia, the free-to-play MMORPG video game from Smilegate and Amazon Games breaks into the West with the aim of establishing itself as one of the most beloved multiplayer options for fans in 2022. It’s on its way. However, it is a PC video game and, judging by the official response from the title’s support portal, it will remain that way indefinitely: Lost Ark is a computer game; There are no plans for its release on consoles.

Amazon Games and Smilegate’s response to a possible Lost Ark on consoles

We have consulted the official Lost Ark portal to see what exactly is said about the release of the game away from PC. They are very clear and direct:

“WILL IT ONLY BE AVAILABLE ON PC? Yes, Lost Ark is only available on PC.

This means that users of PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch or Google Stadia consoles should not expect an adapted version of the title on their platforms. The reason has not transpired, but it can be guessed: it is a title designed to be played with a keyboard and mouse, aimed at a specific audience deeply rooted in the genre, which is also closely related to the PC.

What requirements are necessary to play Lost Ark on PC?

Currently, to play Lost Ark it is necessary to have a computer with an Intel Core i5 or an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU. Always with 16 GB of RAM. Depending on the resolution we aspire to or the type of monitor we have, these are the GPU graphics settings:

1080p FHD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050, or AMD Radeon RX560 2G

1440p QHD: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX5700XT

Ultra (4K, UHD): NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800