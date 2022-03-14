Lost Ark Will Fix Tytalos Raid Issues Soon

Lost Ark: Following player complaints, Smilegate has confirmed that it hopes to have a hotfix ready to fix the raid bugs. If all goes according to plan, Smilegate RPG and Amazon Games will release a new hotfix for their flagship game, the MMO Lost Ark. The Guardian of Tytalos raid, one of the content that was released with the March update, is not working properly, as reported by the players themselves. The study has recognized the problem and is already immersed in the development of a patch. In addition, anticipate compensation for all those who have lost their progression.

“We are aware of an issue with the Tytalos Guardian Raid, which makes defeating the boss in time extremely difficult for players with the required gear level to access the encounter, blocking their progress in the game,” they explained. official website. Therefore, they are working with the studio on a patch that they hope to release this Monday, March 14. We will update the news as soon as they announce that it is already available.

Compensation is on the table

In the meantime, they suggest avoiding the Guardian of Tytalos raid “so as not to waste time and resources on an encounter that isn’t working properly at the moment.” As for compensation, the developers have hinted that those who have lost progress will receive some kind of reward, although they will provide more information when they have the specific details.

Lost Ark is a video game for PC (Steam) that works under the free-to-play model, that is, it can be downloaded and played for free, although it includes microtransactions. Recently, the team celebrated that the title already has more than 20 million players, a figure that grew considerably thanks to its release in the western market. Until that time, the work of Smilegate worked in South Korea.

The content of the western version is not yet comparable to the original, so it will continue to be regularly expanded with fresh additions.