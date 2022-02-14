Lost Ark: Which Server To Choose To Start A Game And Check Server Status

Lost Ark: We tell you which server is best to currently play Lost Ark, since there is currently saturation. We also explain how to check its status. Lost Ark is already a reality in the West and is generating an excessive expectation. The MMORPG video game from Smilegate and Amazon Games makes it clear that its figures in Asia were not by chance, but that its arrival in the United States, Europe and Latin America can replicate that success in a very even way. The negative point of this initial fervor is that the servers are collapsed; with eternal queues to start playing. We tell you which server to choose to start playing Lost Ark and how to check the status of the servers.

How to check the status of Lost Ark servers?

You can check the current status of all the Lost Ark servers by region from the official web portal, although due to the saturation of most of them we recommend you enter the game well in advance given the long waiting time needed to access almost all In this way, you will be placed in the queue to enter your server and it will be easier to start a game at the time you really want to play.