Lost Ark: Which Class To Choose To Create A Character And Start Playing. Details

Lost Ark: We tell you all about the Lost Ark classes, we recommend which one is the best according to your style of play and we explain how they work. Lost Ark has finally arrived, a new free to play MMORPG on the market, in this case from Smilegate RPG and Amazon, and the first question we ask ourselves is, what class to choose in Lost Ark? Without a doubt, its wide variety of playable styles will have put or will put in a bind those adventurers who are going to create their first character before enjoying Arkesia.

This video game has a very balanced class system, studied so that there is no class that stands out too much over others. They all have their pros and cons, but even so, it is not easy to choose one. Your style of play will be the one that decides for you and if you are not sure, we offer you the following complete guide with all the 15 possible classes to create your first character in Lost Ark:

How classes work in Lost Ark?

Lost Ark shares a base with titles like the well-known World of Warcraft or Final Fantasy XIV, among others, but applied to a game style similar to that of the Diablo or Path of Exile franchises. This feature makes the Smilegate RPG play feel different on the battlefield and affects the way classes behave.

To begin with, there is no famous Trinity characteristic, or what is the same, defensive, healing and damage class. In Lost Ark, all classes are capable of dealing damage, only one capable of withstanding the attacks a little longer and two with healing abilities. However, it doesn’t work like any other MMORPG, so it’s time to adapt a bit to this new mechanic that’s so little rooted in the genre.

This particular game system offers a series of positive aspects that few people notice when thinking about it. On the one hand, it forces the player to watch over his own life, pay for his bad decisions and make a point in the encounters that take place in the Lost Ark. On the other hand, it relieves tanking and healing classes of work and hassle in most situations and makes the player more engaged in the game. Therefore, skills and potions will be the best allies of all characters in Lost Ark.

There are five different archetypes of classes that already gives us a clue that in Lost Ark everything is quite different; Warrior, Martial Artist, Gunner, Magician and Assassin. Each archetype has two or more specializations available and this is when the doubt about which class to choose in Lost Ark begins to weigh on us.