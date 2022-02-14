Lost Ark: What Is The Origin Of The Fashionable MMO?

Lost Ark: Although the video game has reached the western market in February 2022, it has been running for several years in Asia. The new hot game is called Lost Ark and it’s an action role-playing MMO for PC. Developed by Tripod Studio and Smilegate, this video game has broken into the western market with a firm step, to the point that there have been huge queues to access the games. Although the launch in Europe, the United States and Latin America took place a few days ago, the title is not new and already has a commercial run in South Korea.

Under the free-to-play business model, Lost Ark debuted in the South Korean market on December 4, 2019. As in any MMO title, since its debut the developers have been adding content, so that for its release in the countries Westerners, players can enjoy endless adventures as well as a more polished product.

Banned in Belgium and the Netherlands

It was also in beta in Russia, while Belgium and the Netherlands are left without it due to laws against loot boxes. And it is that although the video game can be downloaded and played for free, several paid initiation packages are included: apprentice, explorer and winner. To all this we must add the different microtransactions within the game.

Lost Ark has been released on Steam with spectacular figures: in total, more than 1,300,000 concurrent users have enjoyed this RPG, as reflected by the peak of players on Valve’s platform. It has outperformed the likes of Counter Strike: Global Offensive, DOTA 2, PUBG, Apex Legends, GTA Online, and Dying Light 2: Stay Human. As if that were not enough, it has also been the most watched video game on Twitch (250,000 viewers).