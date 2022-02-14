Lost Ark – Starter Packs: What They Include, Price And Differences

Lost Ark: The successful Amazon game sweeps its premiere on PC, with extraordinary spikes in players. These are the Starter Packs for new players. Lost Ark was very serious and has materialized its success in a weekend to remember. Amazon’s new game, an MMORPG developed by Smilegate that had already been sweeping Asian lands, has made its big debut in territories such as Europe, the United States, and Latin America. Its business model is free-to-play, but there are not a few users who have chosen to choose one of the three available Starter Packs, which include objects and useful advantages for the first hours of play. We tell you what each of these packages includes, their price and how they differ.

Lost Ark Starter Packs: price and key details

Lost Ark adventurers can pick up different Starter Packs to help them on their first expeditions: apprentice, explorer, and victor. Depending on how much we want to get and how much we are willing to pay, the contents are proportionally more succulent. We take a look so that you can choose the one that suits you best in each case.

Apprentice Starter Pack

30 days of Crystalline Aura

Rookie Progress Support Chest

Price: 19.99 euros. You can buy it on Amazon and Steam

Explorer Starter Pack

30 days of Crystalline Aura

Rookie Progress Support Chest

Marramiau Pet Selection Box

Dyorika’s Warhorse Mount

character expansion slot

Price: 34.99 euros. You can buy it on Amazon and Steam