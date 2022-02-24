Lost Ark: See The Location Of All Continent Views

Lost Ark, a highly successful MMO currently, has maps with several beautiful scenarios, and some known as Vistas, can reward players with more than just a sensational landscape, also helping with the progress of Adventurer’s Tome, a system divided by regions that provides rewards as it is completed.

To facilitate the adventure of the “completionists” on duty, we have created a guide with the location of Vistas on all continents of Arkesia. However, it is important to remember that to activate them it is not enough to simply reach the location, it is necessary to hold the G key until the progress bar is filled, triggering a beautiful panoramic cutscene of the area.