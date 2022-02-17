Lost Ark Reopens Its Servers After Maintenance

Lost Ark: The operation will last approximately three hours, although they announce the opening of new servers for Europe.

Upgrade

Smilegate and Amazon have announced that maintenance work has been completed, so the servers are now open again.

Original news

The premiere of Lost Ark in the West has occurred with server problems. The long queues have caused inconvenience among the gaming community, who are having trouble accessing the games. Meanwhile, Smilegate continues to work on solving the errors and has just announced a new break in the servers to carry out maintenance tasks and introduce the news of the new hotfix. The operation will start today February 17 at 08:59 (CET) / 23:59 PT / 07:59 UTC.