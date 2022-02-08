Lost Ark Reaches 500,000 Concurrent Players Before Launch

Lost Ark hasn’t even been officially released and is already achieving relative success. The title was played by more than 500 thousand simultaneous players this Tuesday (08), according to the website SteamDB.

The number left the game ahead of games like Dota 2, Apex Legends, PUBG and GTA V, for example, behind only CS:GO during the afternoon. At its peak, Lost Ark had 527.9k concurrent players.

In addition to being played a lot, the novelty was also highly appreciated on Twitch. More than 1 million viewers watched the game’s gameplay streams on the streaming platform.

The string of Gigantic Video Game Industry launches contine Lost Ark

• Twitch Viewers – 1.2 Million!!! (OMG!)

• Steam Concurrent Players – 500k+!!! (WOW!) Absolutely STUNNING performance The video game industry is just on fire right now. Incredible pic.twitter.com/L1Qpo6YcAN — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) February 8, 2022

Popularity seems to be a reflection of the quality of the product, as 91.3% of the nearly 2,000 previous reviews of the title were positive on Steam.