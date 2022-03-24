Lost Ark On Console? Its Creators Do Not Rule It Out

Lost Ark: The MMO developed by Smilegate RPG has just debuted on the western market and is only available on PC. Lost Ark began its commercial journey in Asian territory, but Amazon Games and Smilegate RPG have worked on a version for the rest of the markets. The title, which will continue to add new features progressively, still does not include all the content of the Eastern version. A question that not a few have asked themselves is if it will end up coming out on consoles. In an interview with VG24/7, the head of the study, Soomin Park, has not disdained that possibility.

In any case, he considers as a requirement that there is a strong demand from the followers. “If fans really want Lost Ark on console then it’s something that both parties [Smilegate RPG and Amazon Games] will look into.” At the moment, the two companies are working on further improving the western version. In fact, they have acknowledged that the release of the March patch was a bit rushed.

Why has it taken so long to come out in the West?

Another question refers to the time it has taken to adapt the game outside of Asia, which has been running since 2019. “The demand was there, Smilegate has spent years refining and polishing the core of the gaming experience, and we have worked together to fully adapt it to the new audience, with millions of players experiencing the title for the first time.”

According to Park, the success of K-pop and Korean series such as The Squid Game, which has been successful around the world, has helped to facilitate the entry of other products. “Video games are a natural evolution of that trend.” On the other hand, he argues that the trend towards globalization of content in entertainment allows everyone to “experience cultures from all over the world.”

Lost Ark is a free-to-play video game available exclusively for PC. The March patch added numerous new features, although as a result of the problems, Smilegate RPG and Amazon Games have sung the mea culpa and have reflected on it.