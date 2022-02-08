Lost Ark: Minimum And Recommended Requirements To Play On PC

Lost Ark: The Smilegate and Amazon Games title arrives on February 11 on PC after passing through the Asian market. This is the kind of computer you need to play it. Lost Ark is destined to become one of the most talked about games this February. After passing through Asia and sweeping countries like South Korea, the fantasy MMORPG in 2.5D isometric view lands in Europe and America this February 11 (February 8 with early access) with the goal of gaining a foothold in the competitive PC multiplayer gaming market. Amazon Games and Smilegate have everything ready for the game’s release, but what about you? Do you have the necessary computer to run it? These are the minimum and recommended system requirements to play Lost Ark.

Lost Ark Minimum and Recommended Requirements on PC (2022)

Lost Ark Minimum Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel i3 or AMD Ryzen 3

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 / AMD HD6850

DirectX: Version 9.0c

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 50 GB of available space

Additional Notes: Internet connection required to play; includes in-game purchases

Lost Ark Recommended Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel i5 or AMD Ryzen 5

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050

DirectX: Version 9.0c

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 50 GB of available space

Additional Notes: Internet connection required to play; includes in-game purchases