Lost Ark: List Of Servers And Times Of Resets In Each Region

Lost Ark: The Amazon Games game comes to PC in Europe and North America. We review all available servers as of February 8, 2022. Amazon Games and Smilegate premiere this February 11 Lost Ark, its MMORPG with an isometric view, in North America, Europe, Latin America and Oceania. After passing through Asia with pleasing results, this free-to-play title set in a fantasy world wants to sweep the West as well, where it will be available with early access from this Tuesday, February 8 (you can check all the editions, schedules and prices here). In this article we detail all the information related to the servers, the restart times and the complete list of servers in each region (with their nickname).

How Lost Ark servers work

Lost Ark servers have reset times (daily, weekly, boss, event, etc.) and depend on each region. As explained by Amazon Games, these daily and weekly server restarts will be at 01:00 (or 02:00, depending on the daylight savings time and regional time of each server location) or after the maintenance periods that have been scheduled. Core content, such as raids, dungeons, and PvP events, will maintain “the most favorable local time by applying the following modifications to the 0 hour of each server.” Said modifications at time 0 are the following:

Western US: UTC-7.

Eastern US: UTC-4.

Central Europe: UTC+1.

Eastern South America: UTC-3.

Let’s take an example to understand it better. If a dungeon opens at 3:00 p.m. server time (UTC), it will open seven hours later on the US Western server “to make it more accessible to local players.” Same policy for the rest of the regions and time zones that we have indicated here above. It should be noted that the game interface will always show the server time, not the local time of the users’ computers.