Lost Ark: Get This Battle Item Pack For Free With Amazon Prime

Lost Ark: The Smilegate title offers rewards and advantages for users who are subscribed to Prime Gaming, the Amazon Prime video game subscription. Lost Ark is now available in Europe, North America, Latin America and Oceania. After passing through Asia, where it has an overwhelming number of players, the MMORPG title from Smilegate and Amazon Games has found in Amazon the perfect ally to extend its success in the West. So much so that Amazon Prime players, who have Prime Gaming included in their subscription, can benefit from the following advantages: six exclusive content packs.

Get 6 exclusive content packs for Lost Ark on PC

Any player who is a Prime Gaming subscriber (included in Amazon Prime) can claim a total of six exclusive content packs, only for Amazon Prime members. To do this, you need to download the game and install it, have a registered account and access this link. For now, the first of six content packs is available, including:

Amazon Prime Battle Item Bundle:

Crystalline aura (5 days of use).

Amethyst Shard Pack (500 shards).

Battle Chest Pack: Healing Battle Chest, Utility Battle Chest, Offensive Battle Chest.

The offer is available until March 8, 2022. Amazon Prime members can claim Lost Ark content packs each month. In this way, the next Content Pack will be available from March 9.

Once you have claimed your items you will be able to apply Crystalline Aura, Amethyst Shards and Chests once you open the Goods Inventory in the Shop (F4) and claim your items.