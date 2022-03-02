Lost Ark: Game Will Gain New Story And New Missions In March

Lost Ark: Smilegate and Amazon Games announced, this Wednesday (02), part of the news that are coming to Lost Ark this March. Among the highlights are an unprecedented episode of History and new activities, which despite having been revealed, still do not have a date to be released in the game.

About the special storyline, it will give you access to the Isteri Islands and Illusion Bamboo. To start in the new story, players will have to have completed the Feiton region and the following quests: “Yorn – Let There Be Light”, “Whispering Islet – Start of Our Story” and “Illusion Bamboo Island – End of the Trials” . In addition, the recommendation is that the islands be accessed by players from level 1,100 items.

“Experience a new narrative, complete with its own quests, new islands and cinematics. These quests include a cast of new and returning characters as you learn more about the Sidereals and search for the legendary Kadan, the first Guardian slayer, on your journey to find the final Ark.

New challenge

The new Lost Ark activity will be called Abyss Raids – Argos. “They are similar to Guardian Raids and players who will have to work together to defeat a Guardian before the time runs out and with a limited number of revives”, pointed out the developer and the publisher.

In Abyss Raids – Argos, 8 players will be pitted against a Guardian. Progress will be made in 3 distinct phases and in all of them the main enemy will get stronger with different mechanics and new attack patterns. Each new level has a specific reward and different item level requirements. Argos can be accessed through the Abyss Raid Statue in major cities.