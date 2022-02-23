Lost Ark Ends Its Maintenance In Central And Western Europe (February 23)

Lost Ark: Amazon Games and Smilegate have kept the servers down for several hours throughout the day on Wednesday, February 23. Hotfixes available.

[Update] 11:07 AM (CET)

The maintenance period has ended, reports the official Lost Ark Twitter account in Spain. The hotfix is now available.

Los servidores de #LostArk de Europa Central y Europa Oeste han estado desconectados entre las 6am y las 8am para aplicar un hotfix. Tenéis todos los detalles en el foro: https://t.co/b4at6gWdTY — Lost Ark ES (@PlayLostArkES) February 23, 2022

Lost Ark will pause the activity of its servers in the regions of Central Europe and the newly opened Western Europe during the morning of today, Wednesday, February 23, starting at 06:00 AM, peninsular time in Spain. The maintenance will have an estimated duration of “up to two hours”. Below we tell you all the details of the impending hotfix, which will be applied no earlier than 08:00 AM (CET).