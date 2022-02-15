Lost Ark Ends Its Maintenance And Its Servers Are Back Up

Lost Ark: The Amazon Games title will receive an update with stability improvements on European servers and the solution of other reported problems.

[Update] 12:07 PM (CET)

Smilegate has confirmed that the maintenance is over and the servers are up and running again: “Maintenance has been completed and the servers are back up. Thank you for your patience.” Soon we will know what is new after the application of the new patch.

Lost Ark will enter a maintenance period today, February 15, 2022, to apply a series of improvements to the game and polish reported bugs. The success of Lost Ark is leaving Smilegate, the development studio in charge of Amazon Games’ MMORPG video game, breathless. After a successful debut this past weekend, more than a million players have started the game in the world of Arkesia; but the figure is so high that it will be necessary to create a new server in Europe, as announced on Monday afternoon.