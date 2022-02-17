Lost Ark Becomes The Most Played Game On Steam

Lost Ark: There is no doubt that the community was waiting (a lot!) for the release of Lost Ark, but maybe not even the production team planned something so grandiose. A proof of this is that, this Wednesday (16), the information appeared on the network that it has become the most played on Steam.

As you can see in the image below, the title managed to reach the mark of 1.1 million people connected to its servers (given that it was extracted at the time this news was written), leaving behind competitors like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and DotA 2 (which totaled 810,000 and 586,000 players, respectively, in their best moments of the day).

When we consider the last 24 hours, the Smilebite title reached almost 4 thousand players above this current number, which was still higher than the 860 thousand in the most recent Counter-Strike and the 628 thousand in the second DotA.

And you, are you already enjoying Lost Ark? What did you think of the game? If you are curious, you can check the opinion of the Voxel team by clicking here, as well as accessing a guide indicating the best class for you to venture into this new world.