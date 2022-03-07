Lost Ark Announces A Massive Bot Ban: They Hope To Improve Queues

Lost Ark: Amazon Games is looking for new methods to reduce waiting times to play the most popular MMORPG of the moment. Cleaning of illegitimate accounts. Lost Ark has proceeded to clean up more than a million illegitimate accounts to clean up the bot servers and thus lighten the long queues to play the video game; especially affected by this problem in Europe. As explained by the development team in the official forums of the MMORPG, one of the sensations of 2022, “bots have been a problem that has been growing in Lost Ark. Our team has worked hard to create effective tools and methods to identify and remove bots from the game.”

To this end, as of March 4, they will “permanently” delete more than one million Lost Ark accounts created using these methods. In the event that a legitimate user is mistakenly removed, they invite you to visit the support portal to reverse the access revocation. “In this massive wave of bans, it is possible that a small number of players may be mistakenly identified as bots. We have taken all possible measures to prevent that from being the case, but it is possible that we will find extreme cases.”

Lost Ark’s goal is to provide “a fun and fair gaming experience” for its community of players. In addition, they are aware that this wave of bans is not enough and that there is “more work to be done”. Looking ahead to the upcoming dates, they will continue to work to detect and remove bots, crack down on cheating, and eradicate harmful behavior from Lost Ark users.

This type of measure contemplates the use and expansion of its anti-cheating tools, improving bot identification methods and carrying out more waves of bans like the one recently applied.

Lost Ark continues to sweep Steam: more than half a million people play every day

After a premiere of authentic records, the Smilegate title has signed a new weekend supported by the community. With more than 684,000 concurrent players per day, it has only lost 2.06% of the daily average of users in the last thirty days, which translates into great momentum, a lasting inertia that invites us to think of a durable, consolidated title on Valve’s platform in the medium term.

Lost Ark is available exclusively for PC. You can download the game on Steam for free (free-to-play; free with microtransactions).