Lost Ark, Analysis. The Irresistible Fusion Between ARPG And MMO

Lost Ark: We enter the world of Arkesia and its countless adventures, in a perfect fusion of influences that will keep us trapped for a long time It was already distant 2014 when the new Smilegate project appeared for the first time in forums around the world, well watered by money on the back of the international success of Crossfire, one of the most popular games in the world. The South Korean company had grown around the competitive FPS to become a producer/developer with numerous titles behind it, and one of its stars was the Smilegate RPG project, an internal studio focused on producing an ambitious MMORPG to compete with NCsoft or Pearl Abyss. But we learned that later, because in that first trailer what seemed like a direct challenge to Blizzard and its Diablo 3, leaving the advances in presentation and visual design of that installment in the dust to present an impressive Hack’n Slash full of sequences spectacular, hundreds of enemies on screen and a scale never seen before in the genre.

International attention was immediate and the South Korean company, with little presence in Western markets at the time, had to deal with the wave of attention it received to confirm that the game was not a pure Hack’n Slash, but rather an MMO with gameplay mechanics. typical of that genre; and that there was interest in making an international launch. But from the end of 2014 to the end of 2019 the game was in active development and playable beta phase in its native country, with a later version for the Russian market; the promised western version resisted until Amazon Games itself decided to bet on the title as a complement to its catalog to accompany New World, its internal project.

It has taken almost seven years to arrive since the first time it gave us long teeth, but Lost Ark is finally here and the best news is that it has not lost an iota of that visual spectacularity that we saw in 2014 nor has it been outdated by Over time. Quite simply, there is no hack’n slash in the history of the genre that comes even close in terms of visual presentation, world building, and use of aerial view to shape dreamscapes that mark a ceiling than those come later it will be difficult for them to catch up, including a certain Californian company that is not in its best moments.

It is perhaps the most remarkable feature of the Korean title: a stellar presentation that extends to all its sections: graphics, control, interface, amount of content… everything is at a level clearly in the AAA range, being an F2P, one of quality as well. and little offensive in their funding ways. We are used to F2P games having abusive systems, authentic virtual casinos or having somewhat fair production values. In more than 100 hours of Lost Ark play, we never felt the idea that he would ask us for money to advance an exp, for an experience that we would gladly pay at full game price. The quality/price/quantity ratio is really unbeatable as long as you like the genre.