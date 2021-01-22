Lost and Babylon 5 actress Mira Furlan dies at 65

Actress Mira Furlan, famous for her appearances in the Lost and Babylon 5 series, died at age 65. Her death confirmation was given on Thursday night (21), even without many details about what caused her death.

Born in the now defunct Yugoslavia, Furlan moved to the United States in 1991, a year before she landed a role on the Babylon 5 series. In production, she played Delenn between 1993 and 1998, in five seasons. J. Michael Straczynski, creator of science fiction production, paid tribute to the actress through his official Twitter account.

“It is a night of great sadness, as our great friend is walking a path on which we cannot yet reach it,” he wrote in the publication’s caption.

“But, as with all things, we will achieve it over time, and I believe she will have many stories to tell us and new roles to share with the universe,” he added, sharing two images that contain an open letter to the actress .

Actress Mira Furlan has also lived other outstanding characters throughout her career

Even before joining the cast of Babylon 5, Mira Furlan was already a promising and quite talented actress. She had previously worked in theater, cinema and television in her home country.

In 1985, for example, she played Ankica Vidmar in the film When Father Was Away on Business, which was nominated for an Oscar for Best Foreign Film the following year.