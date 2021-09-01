Lost Advances More Of Its History, A Drama That You Cannot Miss

‘Lost’ will be released soon, a new drama that takes us a little deeper into its plot. ‘Lost’ will be an upcoming drama that promises to captivate your heart, it might seem like one more story but soon we will discover more about its plot.

Jeon Do Yeon and Ryu Jun Yeol will be in charge of starring in ‘Lost’, a drama that will show us the struggle of two adults who feel frustrated with their lives, by having a boring daily routine and without any emotion, sadness them surrounds feeling empty and failed; But soon, both will find comfort in the other and love could be born.

The genre of this drama is drama and it will contain many emotions and feelings from the characters, Boo Jung and Kang Jae who will star in this story and will let us see how their personality and romance unfolds within this new South Korean series.

‘Lost’ will be released very soon and will surely end up wrapping us in its plot and characters, what will both have to go through? This little trailer shows us more of Boo Jung and Kang Jae’s story.

Next September 4 will be the premiere of ‘Lost’, it will be broadcast every Saturday and Sunday at 10:30 PM, South Korean time, and a few days after its premiere, they show us a little more of everything it will contain this amazing story with a little teaser.

What else will these characters hide? The way they know each other lets us see the empathy they can feel for each other, will they be able to change the course of their lives?

