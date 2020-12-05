Losses of life from Covid-19 in Iran led to 50 thousand

In the new type of coronavirus epidemic in Iran, 321 more people died in the last 24 hours, and the total loss of life increased to 50 thousand 17.

While the new type of coronavirus (Kovid-19) epidemic continues to increase its impact all over the world, Iran Ministry of Health Spokesperson Sima Sadat Lari stated that in the last 24 hours, 12 thousand 151 people were positive for the Kovid-19 test, and 321 more died due to the virus. .

Lari announced that with the latest data, the total number of cases detected in the country reached 1 million 28 thousand 986 and the number of those who lost their lives reached 50 thousand 17.

Capital Tehran drops from red to orange

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani stated at the Coronavirus Council meeting that the number of red states, which was 160 before the restrictions, dropped to 64 today.

Noting that the capital Tehran, which is at the red level in the Kovid-19 table, has decreased to the orange level, Rohani said, “Of course, Tehran may rise to the red level again in two weeks if health protocols are not followed. Because we are on the border in Tehran,” he said.

In a statement, Ali Rıza Chief, Spokesperson of the Council for Combating Coronavirus, announced that the traffic ban between 21.00 and 04.00 previously applied in the states with red levels will also be applied in the orange states.

Chiefi stated that they want to prevent urban circulation and home visits with the traffic ban that will be implemented in the orange states.

Reisi, who asked the Iranians to take their identities with them before going out, said, “Everyone must carry an identity card when going out in order to be able to detect those who test positive for coronavirus. So far, we have identified 6 thousand 400 people who try to use public transportation instead of being in quarantine,”



