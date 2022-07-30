Los Angeles Rams Release Veteran Running Back

The reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams waived third-year running back Xavier Jones due to injury.

Jones signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2020. In his rookie season, the former SMU standout participated in 13 competitions. He missed the entire 2021 season due to a preseason ankle injury.

In response to this move, the Rams picked up running back Trey Ragas, a free agent.

After not being selected in the 2021 draft, the Las Vegas Raiders signed Ragas as an undrafted free agent. He spent most of the season on the practice squad, with the exception of one game in Week 14 against the Kansas City Chiefs- he ran for nine yards and caught the ball twice for six yards.

Earlier this year, Ragas signed a futures contract with the Raiders, but they released him in May.

In addition to Ragas, the Rams’ depth chart currently includes Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson Jr., Kieran Williams and Jake Funk.