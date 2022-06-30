Los Angeles Rams Announce Training Camp Decision

The Los Angeles Rams are heading into the 2022 NFL season as the reigning and defending Super Bowl champions. And the fans will see their game again in just a month.

According to ProFootballTalk, the Rams open 11 of their training sessions to the public at this training camp. Training sessions will take place at UC-Irvine with free admission for everyone.

The Rams will open their training camp on July 24, and the first open training session will be held on July 29. They will have open training sessions every day until August 10, with the exception of August 2 and 7.

The Super Bowl champions will open their preseason roster on August 13 against their SoFi Stadium tenants, the Los Angeles Chargers. Six days later, they will play the Houston Texans and conclude their preseason on August 27 in a Super Bowl rematch with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Before the start of the 2021 Los Angeles Rams season, they made the bold decision to trade Pro Bowl quarterback Matthew Stafford. Their move paid immediate dividends.

Stafford had a historic season while star quarterback Aaron Donald anchored a defense that allowed just 17 pass touchdowns.

In the playoffs, they upset the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and beat two rivals from their division to advance to Super Bowl LVI, where they beat the Bengals in a thriller.

Will the Rams be able to become Super Bowl champions again?