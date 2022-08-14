Los Angeles Police drop investigation into Ann Heche’s House Crash while Stars pay tribute to Actress after her death

Last week, Hollywood lost another star in the person of Anne Heche, who died at the age of 53 after injuries sustained in a car accident. The accident occurred more than a week ago, and shortly after that, the Los Angeles Police Department began an investigation into the matter. But now the LAPD has confirmed that it is no longer investigating the situation. Meanwhile, stars from across the entertainment industry are paying tribute to Heche after her untimely demise.

The Los Angeles Police Department announced the end of the investigation last Friday, the same day that the Emmy Award winner was officially declared dead. It is reported that law enforcement agencies began analyzing the crash on August 5, the day it happened. At that point, authorities launched a DUI investigation and issued a warrant for the star’s blood test. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the conclusion of its audit in a statement shared with People. In it, the department also acknowledged how any requested records would arrive.:

To date, there will be no further investigative actions in this case. Any information or records that were requested prior to this turn of events will continue to be collected as they become available as part of the formalities and included in the overall case. When the validity period of a person suspected of committing a crime expires, we do not submit the case for consideration.

That Friday, Anne Heche was involved in several car accidents in the Mar Vista neighborhood of West Los Angeles. First, Heche crashed her blue Mini Cooper into the garage of an apartment building, and then reportedly drove off and sped off. Later, she crashed her car into a second house, which led to a fire. Later, representatives of Heche provided updated information about her status, showing that she was in a “critical condition” and had fallen into a coma. By the end of last week, it was said that Heche “was not expected to survive.”

Later, the authorities confirmed that they would conduct a blood test of Ann Heche, and the results of this analysis became known a few days ago. However, the results of Heche’s toxicology report turned out to be somewhat complicated. Both cocaine and fentanyl were found in her system, although experts were unable to determine whether the latter was given to her as a painkiller by hospital staff or whether it was in her blood before the accident.

After the death of the star of “Six Days, Seven Nights”, an outpouring of love came to her. Her ex-husband Koli Laffoon and their son Homer paid emotional tribute shortly after she was pronounced dead. When Ellen DeGeneres’ ex-girlfriend broke her silence about the plane crash, she wished her ex’s family all the best, and after the death of the star, the former talk show host sent even more love:

It’s a sad day. I send Anna’s children, family and friends all my love. August 12 , 2022

“Dancing with the Stars” judge Carrie Ann Inaba also paid tribute to the late actress, who participated in the 29th season of the ABC reality show. Inaba openly talked about his favorite star in a long post on Instagram.

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn also honored the Vulcan actress. Although she has starred in a number of well-known films and TV shows during her career, Gunn fondly remembered one of her stage performances:

By God, I think the best acting performance I’ve ever seen in my life was Anne Heche in “Proof” on Broadway. #RIPA12 August 2022

Her former Twentieth Century collaborator Alec Baldwin also paid tribute to her. He posted a video on Instagram in which he reflects on their collaboration:

Ann Heche’s ex, James Tupper, wished all the best after the accident and spoke out once again after learning of her death. Tapper just posted a photo on Instagram with a short but loving caption:

It is rarely easy to lose a loved one, especially when circumstances develop in this way. One can only hope that those who were able to recognize the star of “People in the Trees” will find solace and healing, especially now that the investigation has come to an end.

We here at CinemaBlend continue to express our condolences to Ann Heche’s family and loved ones at this difficult time.