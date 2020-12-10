Los Angeles Could Hit 500,000 Coronavirus Cases Soon

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced the finding of just over 9,000 new COVID-19 infections, but at this rate the county is rapidly approaching a grand accumulated 500,000 positive cases since last March.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the department, confirmed this Wednesday that 9,243 new infections were diagnosed in the last 24 hours, raising the county’s total to 475,271 positive cases since last March.

In addition, Ferrer confirmed the death of 75 people, which brought the death toll to a total of 8,075 deaths from coronavirus in the county.

Where we are and where we’re headed is alarming. However, there are things we can do to slow the surge:

– Cancel travel plans

– Don’t see people you don't live with

– ALWAYS wear a face covering when outside your home We can do this together. pic.twitter.com/v06ukC57Bi — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) December 9, 2020

For her part, the director of the department assured that there are currently 3,299 hospitalized in the county, of which 23% are in intensive care and 15% are connected to a ventilator.

According to the Department of Health, in the last three days those hospitalized for the disease increased 263%. Ferrer assured that Los Angeles County had a 300% increase in the number of new cases in the month of November alone.

Currently, Los Angeles County maintains a severe confinement order for all its residents, allowing them only to go out to perform essential activities.

The city authorities ask to cancel travel plans for the Christmas season, not to meet with people outside of your family nucleus and always wear a mask.



