Lori Harvey’s Mom Apparently Overshadows Michael B. Jordan with Cryptic Post After Breakup

Mama bear. Marjorie Harvey shared a cryptic message two days after her daughter Lori Harvey broke up with Michael B. Jordan.

“You sit in shit for too long, it stops smelling. So get the hell out of here,” actress Jennifer Lewis said in a clip posted via Marjorie’s Instagram story on Monday, June 6.

While her mother appears to be casting a shadow over her ex on social media, 25-year-old Laurie is coping with the breakup in her own way – removing all traces of 35—year-old Jordan from her Instagram account. The “Black Panther” actor has yet to undergo the same purge; he still has photos of Laurie on his Instagram profile, including a February post with the caption “I love her.”

The socialite’s adoptive father and Family Feud host Steve Harvey spoke about the breakup during Monday’s episode of the Steve Harvey Morning Show. The TV presenter explained that dating in public was hard for his daughter. “I wish them well. I’m Lori’s team, 1000 percent. She’s my daughter. I love her. I support her,” said 65-year-old Steve.

The comedian added that Jordan is “still a cool guy,” and that both his daughter and the actor “Just Have Mercy” will be fine. “Listen, while everyone can leave in peace, be friends… I haven’t heard anyone say they didn’t break windows or anything,” Harvey said. “As long as you don’t raise your hands on my daughter, I don’t care what you do.”

Lori and Jordan first met in November 2020 after they were spotted together at the Atlanta airport. They confirmed their relationship in January 2021 by posting photos of each other on Instagram. The skincare entrepreneur spoke about her beau during an appearance on The Reel in September 2021.

“He listens to me and what I say, what I want, and he really makes an effort. Valentine’s Day, birthdays, all that, but it’s the little things, the everyday things that I think really make him special, like he just listens to me when I talk,” she said at the time. “Even the other day I was just saying that I really just wanted to go to the farmer’s market, so one Sunday morning he called me and said, “What are you doing, I’m going to pick you up,” and he took me an hour away to this really cute farmer’s market and we had the best day. So, this is the case.”

The former rider was previously linked to rapper Trey Songz and musician Future. Jordan, for his part, has been linked to YouTuber Catherine Paiz, actress Kiki Lane and model Cindy Bruna.