Loretta’s actress talks about how vulnerable the character is

Season 7 of NCIS: New Orleans, has shown how vulnerable Dr. Loretta Wade could be, for this reason the actress of it has spoken about it.

Recall that the Jefferson Parish Medical Examiner has witnessed the devastating effects up close, working long hours out front. At last month’s premiere, he even lost a colleague.

But, Dr. Loretta Wade, begins to seek comfort in alcoholic beverages, something that begins to attract the attention of Mayor Taylor. So CCH Pounder talks about it.

“This is reaching the pinnacle [of their problem],” Pounder explains.

“Things have simmered, been pushed down, and now, unfortunately, here it comes! It can’t be fixed in 40 minutes.”

“She’s not a superwoman. I think this is one of the things we tend to assume about strength, particularly women of color. You’re so used to the hardcore, the stoic. When she starts to break down, it scares you.”

But Loretta’s son CJ seeks to join the Black Lives Matter protests, but his mother is hesitant to allow him to be on the streets amid the protests.

“I’m not going to have any children of mine on a picket line to shoot or shoot,” says Pounder.

This whole situation is showing that any person or character can be vulnerable to the situations they have to face.



