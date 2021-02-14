Lords of the West brings the classic Age of Empires 2 to life

When Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition hit the market in 2019, a lot of expectations were created around possible new content that could increase the “replay” factor of this great PC classic. For those who liked the original title and managed to check out their remake, I’m sure you were very satisfied with the work done by Xbox Game Studios.

Released 22 years ago, the original version was completely redesigned in the 2019 title. It received all the expansion packs of the great classic and the HD version, launched in 2013. In addition to graphical improvements, it solved problems of the past, such as gameplay and some errors historical. Now stop and tell: if the game is already considered one of the best in the franchise, imagine now done with great care?

We reached the end of the first month of January 2021 and with it the first new content to join the title. Called Lords of the West, the DLC features brand new campaigns and new civilizations. I was able to play it and I will describe my impressions below.

It is worth noting that this analysis will focus on the details of each civilization and my experience with the campaigns. I will leave aside the gameplay and graphics, as nothing has been changed in this regard.

Get ready for battle!

The DLC brings unique civilizations for fun. One of them is the Burgundians, which is an Aryan Germanic tribe, originating in Scandinavia and of great geopolitical influence in the 4th century. At the time, they tried to expand their territory, but were practically destroyed during an unsuccessful incursion. Imagine who almost decimated them? The Romans appeared from the front and had no pity. Their current descendants live in regions of Switzerland and France.

In the game, the Burgundians have two exclusive units, the Burgundian Courtillier and the Flemish Militia. The first has a particularity, which is to hit very hard, but it is not so simple, as it takes time to do the damage; due to this, this type of cavalry may have weakness against fast enemies, since we are talking about a game of the RTS genre. The second (Flemish Militia) are the famous villagers, who receive a bonus against cavalry.

The second civilization is well known to all of us. Sicilians marked an era, especially in the movies of mobsters, but understand that their history goes back many centuries. Its connection with criminality is from the Middle Ages. The region of Sicily started to be inhabited 8,000 years ago BC and the population is a great mix of ethnic groups.

In Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, they have a unique unit called Sergeant Sicilian. The group has the ability to build a defensive building, similar to the Krepost, of the Bulgarian civilization. Sicilians are focused on fighting infantry, but don’t think it stopped there. They build buildings 2 times faster than other civilizations, and their land units can absorb 33% damage bonus.

The new civilizations also received exclusive technologies and team bonuses. One of the ones I liked the most was Burgundian Vineyards, by the Burgundians. In a desperate situation, you can convert all your food to gold. The Flemish Revolution is also interesting, as it turns all villagers into militiamen.