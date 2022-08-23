Lords Of The Fallen reboot announced by trailer at Gamescom

The sequel to Lords Of The Fallen, titled The Lords Of The Fallen, was announced in a trailer tonight at Gamescom Opening Night Live.

The new game will be developed by Hexworks, the CI Games studio that was behind the 2014 original.

A vast world of shadow & chaos awaits in the all-new epic, dark fantasy action-RPG #TheLordsoftheFallen. As a new age of devastation dawns, behold the very first trailer below…

This soul-like fantasy role-playing game is a new take on the game in a dark fantasy setting, the main feature of which is the separation between the realm of the living and the dead. Full disclosure is scheduled for the end of this year.

Watch the three-minute trailer narrated by Joseph Quinn from “Stranger Things” below.

The new game, set more than a thousand years after the original Lords Of The Fallen, will feature an interconnected map five times the size of the original, filled with NPC quests and rich storytelling. However, unlike some soul-like games, The Lords Of The Fallen will also have a seamless co-op feature, allowing two players to team up for continuous online play.

“The Lords of the Fallen is the spiritual successor that fans of the original game have always wanted,” said creative director Cesar Virtosu. “The game is significantly larger, with a huge, interconnected double world divided between the realms of the living and the dead, which players can explore alone or with friends. It’s darker and more complex, with faster soul-like combat, stronger themes, richer storytelling, deeper role-playing systems, and more immersive storytelling.”

When the original Lords Of The Fallen was released in 2014, it was met with mediocre reviews and reception, and received a “mixed” rating out of over 11,000 reviews on Steam.