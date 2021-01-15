Lords of the Fallen 2 will kick off the multi-title series

Last Tuesday (12), CI Games revealed to the world the logo and some of the ideas it intends to work on in Lords of the Fallen 2. However, it has already guaranteed that it does not intend to stop there, in view of the project to do this a franchise with several titles.

According to the GameInformer website, the production team is confident in the possibility of turning Lords of the Fallen into a series with multiple titles, just as it happened with Sniper Ghost Warrior.

The first game in the series had relatively good sales, reaching the mark of 3 million units sold since its launch in 2014. As a result, Deck13, which made the original Lords of the Fallen, is at the head of this new project – which, incidentally, has been under development for some time.

Although there is no mention of platforms, the new title is expected to arrive on the PC, Xbox Series X / S and PlayStation 5.