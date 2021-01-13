Lords of the Fallen 2 has logo and first details revealed

Lords of the Fallen hit stores in 2014 and got the attention of some players with its game system that somewhat resembled Dark Souls. A little more than six years later, CI Games goes public to show the Lords of the Fallen 2 logo and talk a little about the new game.

Lords of the Fallen 2 has a logo very similar to that of the first game, and the producer considers this to be his biggest project so far. In addition, it is expected that it will have a slightly darker feel compared to the original title, as well as bringing a more challenging and completely revised combat system.

Finally, the producer invites fans to follow the Twitter account for more details about the second game in the franchise.

