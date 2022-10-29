Lorde’s Sister Indy Yelich Shared The New Single “Killer”

Indy Yelich, Lorde’s younger sister, shared a new single — listen to “Killer” below.

The singer appeared last month with her debut single “Threads” after “secretly working on music for 4 years.”

Speaking about the new song “Killer” in a statement, Yelich said: “”Killer” is about different sides of me; anxiety, self-sabotage and a bold, daring side.

“I wrote “Killer” when I went to a session at Diplo’s house. I had a panic attack and I was already 30 minutes late. In the car, I just remember looking in the car mirror at Uber and feeling inferior, red-hot with frustration.”

She added: “For me, this song is about how to become your worst enemy, accept anxiety. This song is mischievous, and I’m expressing my own frustration.”

Watch the video for the track, shot by Jones Crow and Max Movish, below.

Speaking about the video, Crowe said, “She has a complicated innocence. A beacon of light in a sea of polluted ether. Her excitement for everything makes everything exciting. Her lyrics are poetic splendor, uttered by the voice of an angel.”

Movish added: “Indy has honored me not only to manage her, but also to direct/produce her creative vision. In this image, she allowed Jones and me to transport her to a darker and more mysterious place. She took on the role and was able to carry the image. I am very excited that the world will get to know this side of Indie and see everything it has to offer both sound and visual.”