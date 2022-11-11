Lorde Became The Latest Artist to Discuss Touring Challenges: “Everything is at an almost unprecedented level of complexity”

Lorde officially became the last artist to discuss the problems of live music and, in particular, the “unprecedented level of complexity” associated with booking and conducting tours at the moment.

The 26-year-old singer-songwriter, who is going to play a concert in Santiago, Chile, tomorrow night, informed fans about the state of live music (and her performance plans for 2023) in a recent email. Having kicked off the Solar Power Tour in April this year, Lorde is currently planning to wrap up a series of 66 shows in March, culminating with 10 concerts in Australia and her native New Zealand.

But in her nearly 1,000-word appeal to supporters, Lorde pointed to a “flurry of factors” behind the aforementioned difficulties, including “three years of shows happening in one,” as well as the “global economic downturn” and “understandable wariness of concert-goers about health risks.”

“From the point of view of logistics, there are things like a huge shortage of crew (here’s an article about it last week in New Zealand), extremely busy trucks, tourist buses and event venues, inflated flight and accommodation costs, current overall COVID costs and indeed. stunning. freight costs,” wrote Lorde, who was born in Auckland.

“Delivering a stage around the world now can cost three times as much as it did before the pandemic,” continued Lorde, whose comments came about a month after Animal Collective postponed their European tour. “I don’t know anything about money, but I know enough to understand that none the industry does not have such a high profit margin.

“Ticket prices would have to increase to start accommodating at least a little bit of this, but absolutely no one wants to take more fucking money from their exhausted and extremely compassionate and flexible audience,” Lorde said.

Later, in a multifaceted analysis of the touring arena, where famous performers continue to plan large-scale concert series, Lord repeated that the economic realities of live performances do not allow many artists to do this at the moment.

“A drop in profits across the board is normal for an artist like me,” the two—time Grammy winner said.

“I’m a lucky guy. But for almost every artist who sells fewer tickets than me, touring has turned into a mad struggle for break-even or for debts. For some, touring is out of the question at all, even if they sell out everything! Math doesn’t make sense.

“I wanted to bring all this to you to illustrate that things are not so simple nowadays when it comes to touring,” she concluded, “and if your pets confuse you with their erratic movements, some of this may play a role.”.

Explaining her decision to cancel the Holy Tour, Santigold stressed a month ago that “at my level — somewhere in the middle – it’s damn hard,” while medical problems led to the cancellation of several different tours back in 2022.