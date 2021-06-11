Lord Of The Rings Trilogy Becomes Anime

Lord of the Rings trilogy new anime movie has been announced. It has been shared that the name of the Lord of the Rings anime will be “The War of the Rohirrim”.

The production phase of the serial adaptation of The Lord of the Rings trilogy is still ongoing. While the release date of the ambitious production pioneered by Amazon is not clear, it has now come to the fore with new news. An anime movie set in the Lord of the Rings universe has been announced. The project, which is stated to be screened in cinemas, also includes famous names we know from Netflix.

It will pass 250 years before the LOTR universe

J.R.R. It’s been 20 years since the release of the Oscar-winning “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, based on Tolkien’s beloved book series. The anime film, which will add a new dimension to the cult production that has not lost its recognition, is produced by New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. It will come to life in partnership with Animation. Its name will be The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim.

The director of the film, which is written by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, the creators of Netflix’s Emmy-winning series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, is Kenji Kamiyama, who has signed his signature in successful animes such as Blade Runner: Black Lotus and Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex. Along with the trilogy, Philippa Boyens, who won the best adapted screenplay Oscar for The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, written by Peter Jackson and Fran Walsh, the producers of the Hobbit films, acts as a consultant on the project.

Taking the audience back 250 years before the Lord of the Rings series, The War of the Rohirrim will focus on the behind the scenes of Helm’s Deep, which is the center of the epic battle of the movie. In “The Two Towers – Two Towers” ​​special, it will have a story connected to the original trilogy. According to the announcement, the anime will take place at the center of the life of the king of Rohan, Helm Hammerhand.