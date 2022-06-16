“Lord of the Rings” star Miranda Otto will return to “The Rohirrim War”

Actress Miranda Otto will once again play the role of Eowyn in the upcoming anime film New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Animation “The Lord of the Rings: The Rohirrim War”. Otto played Eowyn in the second and third Lord of the Rings films.

Directed by Kenji Kamiyama, “The Rohirrim War” centers around the fate of the house of Helm the Hammer-Handed, the powerful King Rohan, a character from J.R.R. Tolkien’s Appendix. The story unfolds 183 years before the events described in the original trilogy “The Lord of the Rings”.

RELATED: First Look at the Lord of the Rings Anime Movie Revealed Along with Release Date

In The Lord of the Rings films, Eowyn is a warrior of Rohan and the niece of King Theoden. She develops a close relationship with Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen). Despite her desire to fight for her people, Eowyn is banned from serving in Rohan’s army. Despite this barrier, Eowyn disguises herself and goes into battle with the hobbit Merry Brandybuck and her compatriots in The Return of the King. She even kills the terrible Sorcerer King Angmar, Lord of the Nazgul, during the Battle on the Pelennor Fields. Deadline announced Otto’s return to The Rohirrim War, in which she will be the narrator.

Otto joins other recently announced cast members, including “Heirs” star Brian Cox, who voices the King of Hammerhand, Gaia Wise (“A Walk in the Woods”), who will play Hammerhand’s daughter Hera, and Luke Pasqualino (“Through the Snow”), who will play Wolf. The voice cast also includes the talents of Lorraine Ashbourne (“Bridgerton” from Netflix), Yazdan Kafuri (“I Came”), Benjamin Wainwright (“The World is on Fire” BBC One), Lawrence Ubong Williams (“The Gate”), Sean Dooley (“The Witcher” from Netflix), Michael Wildman. (“Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and the Show”), Jude Akuvudike (“Rootless Beasts”), Bilal Hasna (“Sparks”, BBC) and Janine Duwicki (“Benidorm”, ITV).

The executive producer of “The Rohirrim War” is Oscar-winning screenwriter Philippa Boyens, who together with director Peter Jackson wrote the trilogies “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit”. She joins her fellow Oscar winners Alan Lee and Richard Taylor, who also worked on The Lord of the Rings films, and Tolkien illustrator John Howe. The film was produced by Joseph Chow (“Blade Runner: Black Lotus”), and Phoebe Gittins and Artie Papageorgiou wrote the screenplay based on the script by Jeffrey Addis and Will Matthews. The film is currently being produced by Sola Entertainment.

The premiere of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rohirrim War” will be held in theaters on April 12, 2024.