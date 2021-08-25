Lord of the Rings: Mobile Game arrives in September

The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War now has a confirmed release date. The strategy game based on the universe of J. R. R. Tolkien arrives on September 23 for mobile devices with Android or iOS system.

Rise to War is developed by NetEase Games, known for other big titles like Diablo Immortal. It’s an officially licensed game with Warner, so it has an aesthetic based on the Peter Jackson trilogy movies – unlike Gollum, for example, which is based directly and only on the books.

The great difference of the title compared to hundreds of games based on the universe of Lord of the Rings is that it offers the player the chance to play for the bad guys or good guys. At the beginning of the campaign you choose whether to side with Fellowships or Warbands. This changes the type of units and structures the player can make, but not their objective: the One Ring.

In Rise to War you build installations and armies to conquer more and more territories behind the object of maximum power in Tolkien’s stories. As the game is licensed with the films, it will be possible to release famous characters like Aragorn and Elrond with the features of the actors who brought it to life in the Jackson trilogy.

Pre-registration for the game is now open on Android and iOS via the official website.