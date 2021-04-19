Lord Of The Rings: Amazon Terminated Project

Lord of the Rings video game, developed by Amazon and planned to be released in the near future, received bad news. Lord of the Rings was shelved due to a contract dispute between Amazon and Tencent megacorps.

The cancellation of the Lord of the Rings project is based on leakage

It was reported that Amazon Game Studios’ MMO game project belonging to Lord of the Rings, developed by Tencent with Leyou Technologies, was stopped due to a contract dispute between the two companies. It was stated that the development that caused the dispute was that detailed license documents about the MMO game were leaked to the internet at the end of last year.

According to the news of GamesRadar, it was stated that there were drafts containing the changes made on the game, detailed plans and game information in the leaked information, and the project was included in the leak that should be completed by January 11, 2021.

An Amazon spokesperson spoke to Bloomberg on the issue and said that Tencent could not provide sufficient conditions to continue the Lord of the Rings title after the acquisition of Leyou. The spokesperson also said, “We love the name and world of the Lord of the Rings. “We are very disappointed that we cannot offer this game to our customers.”

Many Lord of the Rings licenses have emerged in recent years, including Monolith Production’s Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and Middle-earth: Shadow of War. The next game set in JRR Tolkien’s fantasy world will be The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, which is expected to be released this year and released by Daedalic Entertainment.