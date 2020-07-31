Lord of the Rings: Amazon series will be well known

For those who know Tolkien’s work only from the films already released, good news: three well-known characters will appear in the Lord of the Rings series that will be launched by Amazon. Sauron, Galadriel and Elrond will be in production, according to a tweet from TheOneRing.net.

Galadriel appeared in Peter Jackson’s two trilogies (LotR and The Hobbit) being played by Cate Blanchett. For the series, in which the character is much younger, the chosen one would be Morfydd Clark, according to rumors. Elrond, on the other hand, came to life through Hugo Weaving and still has no definite actor for the new production.

In the Lord of the Rings films, the villainous Sauron was played by Sala Baker and voiced by Alan Howard. In the Hobbit trilogy, he appears as the Necromancer, having been played by Benedict Cumberbatch, who also took on the role of the dragon Smaug.

Amazon production started earlier this year, but was halted due to the covid-19 pandemic. Filming is expected to return in September in New Zealand, but there is still no date for the series to arrive on streaming.

The Lord of the Rings series will take place during the Second Age of Middle-earth, which begins with the banishment of Morgoth (the original villain) and ends with the first defeat of his servant Sauron. In addition, the period also brings major events such as the rise and fall of Númenor, the creation of the Rings of Power and the formation of the Last Alliance, which brought together men and elves in the fight against Sauron – this battle was attended by Elrond and was briefly portrayed in The Fellowship of the Ring.



