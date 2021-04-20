Lord of the Rings: Amazon series has an astronomical budget; look!

Lord of the Rings: According to the findings of the international press, the series The Lord of the Rings, which has been developed directly for Amazon Prime Video, had a much larger budget than the films signed by Peter Jackson in the early 2000s.

In the new adaptation of the work of J.R.R.Tolkien, Amazon Studios would have disbursed about US $ 465 million (just over R $ 2 billion) just for the episodes related to the 1st season. It is worth mentioning that each film in the original trilogy cost the equivalent of R $ 500 million, considering the current dollar rate.

In relation to finance, Stuart Nash, New Zealand’s Minister of Economic Development and Tourism, declared, through an official statement, that the producing company could be eligible for a government discount that could reach $ 116 million for the filming happen in the country.

“This will allow a new wave of promotion of international tourist brands to New Zealand,” he said.

Lord of the Rings: expectations are high for Amazon Prime Video series

Still according to the findings, the production of five seasons of the series would cost about US $ 1 billion. Even so, the team behind The Lord of the Rings continues to keep the essential details of the series a secret, including the release date which remains to be determined.

Even with the exorbitant values, the popularity that the Tolkien saga has can give great returns to the streaming platform. Apparently, about 700 people are taking part in the development of the project, including cast members.

The duo Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne, responsible for creating the scripts, promise to add new deep layers to the original story. Many visual effects should fill the work, as well as great epic moments.

Let’s wait for more news!