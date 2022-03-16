Lord of the Drops Is This Altcoin Finally Breaking The Devil’s Leg?

Chainlink (LINK) has been falling steadily after reaching its all-time high price of $53 on May 10, 2021. Analysts also note that the price of LINK made a big jump in the beginning and consolidated above $25 over a period of about six months.

First Rising After the Falls

However, after January 21, LINK continued its downward movements and fell to $11.43 especially on February 24. This value is about 74% lower than the all-time high of $53 for LINK. Therefore, LINK investors expect the price of LINK to rise in order to cover their losses.

Experts especially emphasize that Chainlink has been in a decreasing trend since November 10. The decline pattern followed by LINK is considered by experts to be a rising pattern to come. So, analysts are waiting for a breakout and hope that the price of LINK will rise gradually.

$28 Resistance

At the time of this writing, Chainlink (LINK) is trading at $14.15, up about 8.4% in the last 24 hours. Experts say that when they look at the LINK charts, they are at the beginning of the breakout that turns the situation upside down. If a major breakout occurs, analysts emphasize the importance that LINK must first pass the critical resistance price level of $28 and stay above it.

Experts report that LINK may move forward in the band of $ 13.5 to $ 14.5 for a while. In addition, interest rate announcements from the Fed, which is expected to affect both traditional markets and the crypto market, are also expected today. Most analysts say it bodes well for cryptocurrencies if there is an expected rise or a higher rate. Perhaps after these statements, the use and adoption of cryptocurrencies may increase. With this increase, LINK may also enter the recovery process, as in Bitcoin (BTC) and all altcoins.